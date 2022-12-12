Cathy Kelley Talks Future Goals In WWE And Outside It

Cathy Kelley made her return to WWE as part of the new changes the company made to the broadcasting team and became part of the "WWE Raw" team as a backstage interviewer. While she left WWE previously to pursue other ambitions, she admitted on "The Big Thing" podcast that she still has many creative goals in her mind moving forward.

"There are so many things that I want to accomplish within WWE and there are so many things that I want to accomplish outside of WWE creatively," she said. "One of the things that I love is that I get to work with my friends, and so coming up with other creative ventures with them I think is always something that I want to continue doing."

While being part of the main roster was something she wanted to achieve, Kelly has got some clear ideas about other goals to achieve throughout her WWE career but wants to focus on settling into the role and getting used to the schedule again.

"I really want to do more stuff on PLE's and on WrestleMania, have a little backstage interview WrestleMania moment would be great," she said. "Last time I was at WWE I created several shows, so I created Talking Smack and The Bump, which I worked on for years to have that come to fruition. So, to create more shows with them I think would be really fun."

Kelley has thrived in every role she has undertaken, and she wants to keep pushing the boundaries.

