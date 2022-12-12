Cathy Kelley Reveals WWE Roles Stephanie McMahon Has Offered Her

Cathy Kelley's WWE return this past fall could have come about in many different forms, she recently revealed in a new interview when talking about her comeback. The longtime WWE interviewer left the company in 2020 after a four-year run on its "NXT" brand, but then returned in October after Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the company's creative direction following Vince McMahon's exit.

"They are both the epitome of what great leadership looks like," Kelley said on a recent episode of "The Big Thing" podcast, adding that she's "always had a great relationship" with Levesque and McMahon. When she left WWE in 2020, Kelley said they were talking to her about ways to still make their relationship work and she even made cameos on "SmackDown" during her time away from the company.

That conversation continued when McMahon reached out to Kelley to bring her back into the fold. Since her return, Kelley's been a fixture on WWE's "Raw" brand as a backstage interviewer. "When I talked to Stephanie, she knew some of the other creative ventures I was working on, so she was like, 'Do you want to come back as a writer? Do you want to come back as a liaison to WWE community and do a lot of the events — like going to different food kitchens or going to Boys and Girls Clubs, which I loved? And then she also offered me training to do commentary, which I love that she believes in me for that," Kelley said. "But, you know, one of my goals was always to be on 'Raw' or 'SmackDown' as a backstage interviewer, so when that offer came through, that was something I was really excited about."