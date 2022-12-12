Karl Anderson Will Reportedly Make WWE History At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

There's a first time for just about everything, and Karl Anderson is about to add his name to that particular list. Anderson currently represents New Japan Pro-Wrestling as its NEVER Openweight Champion. However, since he is now under contract with WWE, that poses a bit of a sticky situation. Barring the forbidden door being opened, that is. After all, he was supposed to defend his title at NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5, but was unable to make the event due to being booked for Crown Jewel that same weekend. Despite missing a title defense, NJPW decided to accommodate him rather than strip him of the championship. Now, WWE is slated to do the same.

According to PWInsider, Anderson will be defending his NEVER Openweight title this Wednesday, December 14, against Hikuleo — the man he was scheduled to face off with in November. But that's not all. There is also an agreement in place for him to perform at Wrestle Kingdom, NJPW's biggest event of the year, at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will make The OC member the first-ever contracted WWE superstar to wrestle at NJPW's biggest event. All indications are that he will have a "strong role" at the event as well, and despite returning to WWE in October, the two promotions were able to strike up a deal with regard to his previous creative plans in Japan.

Since returning to WWE, Anderson has stayed alongside his good brother Luke Gallows to reunite The OC with AJ Styles, but they've had to deal with Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley, and the rest of The Judgment Day just about every step of the way. While this may end up only being a short jaunt back to NJPW, it's potentially very promising to see WWE working more with other organizations.