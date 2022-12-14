Jim Ross Gave Feedback To ROH Commentator Before Tony Khan Bought Company

ROH commentator Caprice Coleman recalls the time legendary play-by-play man Jim Ross gave him some advice. Ross has been in the wrestling business for decades, working shows for WWE, WCW, NJPW, and now AEW. With a wealth of experience under Ross' belt, it's no wonder why a commentator would seek his guidance. That's exactly what Coleman did. Appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," Coleman discussed the time he received some tips on how to improve from Ross.

"I actually reached out to JR one time, and he had no clue who I was," Coleman said. "It was on Messenger, and I told him I was a commentator and that I want to get better and this, and he sent me a message a couple of days later. He said, 'Hey, I saw your message. I'm not ignoring you, I'm just very busy,' and I didn't expect him to reply at all. Then, he sent me like paragraph after paragraph of things to do to get better. He was like, 'Broaden your vocabulary, study, know what you're talking about, know the athletes, know the moves, know this.' I'm like, you know, if you ask somebody how to get better and they're the best at it and they tell you and you don't do it, who's fault is it?"

Coleman has since provided commentary for some AEW matches after Tony Khan acquired ROH. Coleman usually provides commentary on AEW TV if there is an ROH title on the line. He recently called the Final Battle pay-per-view along with play-by-play commentator Ian Riccaboni, and one assumes he'll be enlisted to call ROH's upcoming weekly TV show once it begins streaming.

