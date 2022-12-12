Tony Khan Hires Former WWE VP For Backstage AEW Role

It seems the more folks start in this business, the longer they stay around this business — even when they take a brief break in between. And with that, AEW President Tony Khan has just added a significant name to the company's list of executives. That name is Michael Mansury, with PWInsider reporting he's been hired by AEW and given the title of Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Now, this is quite the notable backstage hire for multiple reasons.

To start, Mansury's most recent stint within professional wrestling was as Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. Not only that, but he served the company in various production roles for over eleven years between 2009 and 2020, holding his V.P. title since March 2016 before departing on his own terms a little over two years ago. Additionally, it was understood that Mansury was a big "Triple H" guy. With Paul Levesque now holding the title of WWE Chief Content Officer, it will be interesting to see what kind of dynamic Mansury can provide AEW with going forward.

Following his exit from WWE, Mansury briefly served as an Executive Producer for Pat McAfee, who is still under contract with the company but has taken time away due to his duties on ESPN's "College Gameday." AEW's newest backstage man marked his return to the wrestling world with a tweet and confirmed his new job title in his Twitter bio. It's also been reported that he was at Full Gear on November 19, his real start will begin with Wednesday night's "Dynamite" broadcast.