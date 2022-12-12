Behind-The-Scenes Details On What Triple H Thinks Of New AEW Backstage Hire

Michael Mansury was an important player behind the scenes in WWE. Now Mansury is taking his talents to AEW, where he will serve as Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. The move could be a highly impactful one for AEW. In a report from Fightful Select, we learned just how big the signing was in relation to WWE. Many in WWE believed that Mansury was the person who was poised to replace Kevin Dunn.

Mansury started in WWE as a production assistant in 2009. Over the years, he rose through the ranks and eventually became Vice President of Global Television Production. He was with the company for eleven years before leaving in 2020 due to a lack of "upward mobility." Fightful went on to report that "there wasn't much further he could go above where he'd been unless Kevin Dunn stepped aside, which did not end up happening."

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was fond of Mansury's work and wanted to bring him back as soon as he was in charge. But the chances of that were unlikely due to the feeling that Mansury wouldn't come back unless he took over Dunn's job, who "still hasn't budged from his spot."

Mansury's signing is a huge get for AEW. He's considered a respected and experienced producer that can greatly improve the company's content and understands how to connect with the company's key demographic while also increasing its production quality. A source in WWE, who's been highly critical of AEW, went as far as to tell Fightful that it was "AEW's biggest hire this year."