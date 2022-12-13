Sting Confirms Recent Surgery And Talks His Health

At the age of 63, All Elite Wrestling star Sting is still going strong. It's been just about two years since Sting debuted for AEW at Winter is Coming 2020 by coming to the aid of Darby Allin, and since then he's put on a number of astonishing performances. In a recent interview with "The K&C Masterpiece" radio show, however, Sting revealed that he recently underwent surgery on both of his knees.

"I just had surgery, it [was] 6 or 7 weeks ago now," Sting said. "Basically just a clean-out on my very old knees. ... I've seen those that went through the physical therapy process with flying colors, and did what they were supposed to do, and worked through the pain versus those who did not. Those who did not, they never recover. The game never comes back to them."

Sting would then recall several instances from his past where he knew that he was injured, and stressed the importance of stopping immediately rather than attempting to power through certain injuries. "Then there are other times where you're hurt almost to that point, but you can still go on," Sting continued. "I've dealt with all of it."

The recent surgery might come as a bit of a surprise for fans, considering Sting wrestled a match at AEW Full Gear just a few weeks ago. "The Stinger" didn't take it easy during the match, either — he even dove off a raised platform, landing on Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, in one of the more memorable moments of the match. His actions in the match seem to confirm Sting's surgery was relatively minor, and it certainly looks as though the wrestling legend is already back at full capacity.