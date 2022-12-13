Adam Pearce 'Fired' Top Superstar On WWE Raw

As the year comes to a close, it's typical that things in WWE get more heated going into WrestleMania season. Last night's episode of "Raw" was one such episode, including a series of number one contender's matches and a tease of Alexa Bliss once again embracing her darkness, but arguably none bigger than the final moment of the night. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley faced off in a number one contenders match for a shot at the United States Championship held by Austin Theory. When the dust settled, Rollins was victorious and earned his one-way ticket to Theory and the U.S. title, but Lashley's fate was much more unfortunate.

Lashley became outraged due to the loss and started getting heated with the referees, eventually assaulting one of them as Adam Pearce came down to break up the conflict. Pearce had specifically told Lashley not to attack officials last week, which he kept emphasizing when he made it down to ringside. "I told you my hands would be tied!" he adamantly told Lashley as the former WWE Champion paced like a caged animal. He got to the point where he shoved Pearce off of him, resulting in Pearce yelling out, "Motherf*****r, you're fired!"

It's unclear where this storyline is headed, possibly a big match that includes Bobby is on the way and will have a special guest referee that's not intimidated by him. Another possibility is an "authority vs. superstar" storyline, originally made famous by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Vince McMahon.