Insight Into How Sinclair Dealt With ROH Talent During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult time for everyone around the world for multiple different reasons. For independent wrestlers, they were unable to work due to restrictions put in place as a result of the crisis. However, those contracted to Ring of Honor at the time eventually got back to working shows with strict measures in place, known as the "ROH Bubble." ROH commentator Caprice Coleman has shed some light on how Sinclair Broadcasting Group and former ROH COO Joe Koff looked after talent during such an uncertain time.

"They were open and honest with us the whole time," Coleman told "Busted Open Radio." "During the pandemic, we were paid when WWE were laying people off, when other organizations were laying people off by the hundreds. They continued to keep everyone under contract paid, and they also picked up some people that were gonna be picked up and made sure they still had food on the table ... Joe Koff and Sinclair made it so that even during this time we would still get paid, and then when they brought us in, they brought us in with all of the COVID-19 protocols."

Coleman admitted that he did wonder where the money was coming from to pay talent during this period, later learning that the sole plan was to keep ROH moving forward until the world quickly opened back up. Sadly, COVID-19 restrictions continued and ROH later had to lay talent off in October 2021, with the promotion ultimately going on a hiatus following the Final Battle pay-per-view two months later. All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan eventually purchased ROH in March 2022.

