Mia Yim Fires Back At Fans Questioning Her Commitment To Keith Lee

Mia Yim returned to WWE on November 7, 2022, after being released by the company in 2021. Since returning to the sports entertainment promotion, she's been reacquainted with some old friends, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. However, some fans don't like seeing the "Raw" Superstar hanging around with male members of the WWE roster.

A photo depicting Yim and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory resulted in some Twitter users questioning her commitment to her real-life husband Keith Lee. Yim has seemingly addressed the reaction to the photo since then, as she took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 13, and fired back at everyone who's accused her of being unfaithful to the AEW star.

"Ok, block button ready to go. Apparently I can't take pics or get excited about seeing people I haven't seen in a while," Yim wrote. "I love my husband and only have eyes for him. Apologies for any disrespect. Men and women can be friends without it being sexual."

Some social media users responded by telling Yim that the comments about her and Theory were a joke, to which she replied: "It's not funny." However, while some of Yim's critics made their presence known in the comments section, her tweet received plenty of support from fans and peers, including IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw. "You don't have to explain yourself to anyone at all," Shaw tweeted. "The real people in your life know the truth and that's all that matters. Keep doing you girl!!"