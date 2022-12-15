Konnan Rips Top AEW Stars For Playing Video Games Instead Of Learning From Vets

AEW's locker room has been filled with legends over the years, from Chris Jericho to the arrival of Sting, William Regal, and Brian Danielson. But one former wrestler is stunned by reports some of the company's younger stars aren't soaking up lessons from the veterans around them.

On a recent episode of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, ex-WCW star Konnan was baffled to hear rumblings that some AEW stars aren't taking advantage of open workouts with highly esteemed mentors like Regal and Danielson, claiming some top AEW stars are playing video games backstage instead of polishing their work in the ring.

"How could you be a wrestler, want to make it, Brian Danielson's willing – and Regal – to give you free classes and you're not there? You're a f***ing moron," Konnan said. The WCW vet then specifically called out The Young Bucks as he claimed some AEW wrestlers are more interested in playing video games backstage. Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that AEW has a backstage area where roster members are free to play video games.

"When you have guys that are out there and they have this knowledge and you're not obtaining it, you don't really give a s***, you're really cheating yourself because these guys could teach you so many things," Konnan said. "But if you want to stay dense, these guys [who are listening] are always going to be one step ahead of you. That place would be a lot better if you're listening to Jericho, if you're listening to Regal, if you're listening to Danielson. The work would be tighter, the promos would be better, the writing would be better, but it isn't. You've got a lot of guys that think they know what they're doing and that's why they get heavily criticized by us."

AEW's Miro has previously shot back at "old timers" for criticizing younger wrestlers for playing video games during their downtime.