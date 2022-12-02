AEW Fight Forever Reportedly Settles On Rating

As the year comes to a close, the upcoming AEW video game, "AEW Fight Forever" is beginning to feel a bit like Guns N' Roses' Chinese Democracy album, with fans wondering just when it will be available to play. And while there is still no firm release date for the game, things are moving along enough that we may now know what the game will be rated.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer touched upon a rumor that "Fight Forever" would receive an M for Mature rating, which would be unusual for a wrestling video game. In fact, that does not appear to be the case, with Meltzer reporting that "Fight Forever" will follow in the footsteps of the WWE games, and will be rated T for Teen.

As for how the rumor was started, a user name MrHavoc83 shared a photo on Reddit showing a supposed marketing sleeve for "Fight Forever" with a Rated M sticker on it. It should be noted however that the screenshot contained an old version of the cover, featuring CM Punk front and center. Punk has still yet to return to AEW since the post-All Out incident, and is reportedly ready to move on from the promotion, but remains contracted to AEW. It still sounds like Punk will be included in the final version of the game.

The rating reveal comes nearly two weeks since the last update on "Fight Forever", which was the unveiling of the official trailer for the game at AEW Full Gear. The official cover for the game will now feature "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Chris Jericho, MJF, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Sting, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.