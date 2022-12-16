Drew McIntyre Names His Favorite WWE Opponent

Since returning to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has often found himself positioned at the top of the card in high-profile title matches and personal rivalries. From winning the 2020 Royal Rumble match to headlining WWE's first major stadium event in the United Kingdom in 30 years, McIntyre has faced a number of main eventers, but perhaps none more than "The Celtic Warrior."

During a recent interview with "Faction 919," McIntyre was asked to name his favorite person to work with. After explaining why he enjoys working with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Visionary" Seth Rollins, McIntyre narrowed it down to his personal favorite. "If I had to pick one, I'd probably say Sheamus, just because we've known each other for so long and been through so much together," McIntyre said. "[We] have an understanding that we can just beat the crap out of each other for everybody's entertainment. And any chance we get to get in the ring together, especially now with fans there, we see it as a privilege."

McIntyre and Sheamus have shared a wrestling ring together since 2005, long before either man signed with WWE. Despite their history, they rarely crossed paths in WWE until the start of 2021 when both men were in pursuit of the WWE Championship. That rivalry culminated in McIntyre beating Sheamus in a No Holds Barred match at Fastlane 2021. Their paths crossed again this summer on "SmackDown," which led to McIntyre beating Sheamus once more, but this time in a "Good Ole Fashioned Donnybrook" match for the right to challenge Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle. The two currently have each other's backs after teaming up to battle The Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.