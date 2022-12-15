The Lies And Lawsuits That Changed Wrestling Video Games Forever

As Bell explained it in his affidavit, the idea that the Acclaim license was not to be renewed had actually predated the Jakks scheme and came directly from Vince and Linda McMahon. (While at least as of Shenker's May 2007 sentencing in his own prosecution on conspiracy and fraud charges, WWE praised Bell's willingness to make things right in their victim impact statement, they didn't always take that stance. Their March 2005 complaint against Jakks framed Bell's affidavit as "false," so it's best to take the following quote with a grain of salt.)

"Acclaim was an eight-year-old deal which preceded my involvement with WWE and originally had been brought to WWE by its prior agent, Al Kahn of Leisure Concepts," Bell wrote. "As part of his agent separation agreement, Leisure Concepts was to continue receiving their 30% commission on the Acclaim license. Later, Leisure Concepts became WCW's licensing agent and it was more than annoying to Vince and Linda McMahon that the licensing agent for their prime competition was making money off their video game license to use against them. Thus, I was instructed by them that they were not to be renewed under any circumstances."

THQ's Brian Farrell recalled that "Jim Bell was adamant that having a co-licensing [deal] for toys and video games, [with] the opportunity to co-market and co-brand and do events and blah blah blah ... It wasn't crazy. We didn't like it. We would have preferred to have a direct deal with [the WWF] and we told them that."

Regardless, even taking Bell at face value, this created the opening for Jakks to allegedly bribe their way into a preliminary deal and propose a mutually beneficial partnership with THQ that would get an actual video game company on Jakks' side. After Jakks made contact, THQ ceased dealing directly with the WWF. In May, the deal would be ironed out between the WWF and the new Jakks/THQ partnership, with a formal proposal sent by Activision on May 12 never being forwarded to senior WWF leadership.