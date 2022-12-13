Arn Anderson Reveals When He Plans To Retire From Pro Wrestling

Arn Anderson appears to have an end date in sight for when his pro wrestling journey will reach an end. Anderson participated in a live Zoom chat with members of AdFreeShows.com and was asked what his upcoming plans were for 2023. "The Enforcer" made note that the primary focus is getting his son Brock ready to continue a career in AEW as he begins to close his out.

"I'm just going to plan on a year and a half from now being retired from the business," Anderson said. "Hopefully, we will be able to get Brock ready for that and so 2023 should be me on the beach somewhere, more than once."

Anderson has been with AEW since 2019, first making his debut at All Out in assisting Cody Rhodes against Shawn Spears. The WWE Hall of Famer then signed a contract with the company in December of that year as he aligned himself with Rhodes and The Nightmare Family. Since then, Arn has managed Rhodes, his son Brock and Lee Johnson in matches on AEW programming. Anderson was a vital part of AEW programming since its inception, but neither he nor Brock have been on television for the entire summer. He did note that he understands there aren't enough segments on television to fit the whole roster on television and is certain Tony Khan is trying to make it all work for everyone.

In his media call before ROH Final Battle, Khan did say Anderson can show back up on AEW television or Ring Of Honor. The latter became more of a possibility with the later reveal that ROH TV will begin to air on the Honor Club app.