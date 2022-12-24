Wrestling Moments No One Was Buying

Wrestling as a form of entertainment requires a level of buy-in from fans. Every kid who grows up watching it will eventually have that moment where they learn that it is predetermined. It is kind of like finding out (spoilers) Santa Claus isn't real. Fans either accept that it is a performance and roll with it or move on to other things. If a fan can suspend their disbelief and enjoy it for what it is, wrestling can provide incredible entertainment. The athleticism, passion, and pageantry are like nothing else in the world. Simply put, wrestling is wonderful.

This can be a difficult idea to defend (especially with a photo of a man in a turkey costume as that found above the text), however, it's true. Ask any fan why they love wrestling. They will get misty-eyed talking about Bret Hart, The Rock, Antonio Inoki, Mick Foley, or whichever performer made them fall in love with the art form. There is something magical about wrestling when it's done right.

As a spectacle, it can also, at times, be a disaster. In the history of the business, there are storylines, gimmicks, and moments that are impossible to defend. They can be comical, offensive, or just plain stupid. Some of these moments are infamous. Some of them get a tongue-in-cheek wink from the company responsible. Some of them are glossed over. This piece will examine the moments that fans just couldn't buy.