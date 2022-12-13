Update On When Chris Jericho Will Return To In-Ring Action

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho is wasting little time getting back inside the ring. Jericho was last seen in the main event of the Final Battle pay-per-view over the weekend. Jericho put the ROH gold on the line against Claudio Castagnoli, the man he won it from at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" back in September. This time, Castagnoli got the better of Jericho, forcing him to tap out to the giant swing.

With Jericho no longer holding the ROH World Championship, he will be right back in the saddle this Wednesday. The official Twitter account of AEW announced that Jericho will be in a match on the December 14 episode of "Dynamite," which is a special "Winter is Coming" edition.

"Following a win by @ClaudioCSRO in their incredible title match at #ROHFinalBattle, 8 time World Champion @IAmJericho will be in action wrestling LIVE on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite: Winter Is Coming on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, TOMORROW! Don't miss #WinterIsComing tomorrow!"

The Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding for months. In particular, Jericho has had his issues with Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. At one point, Danielson attempted to get Daniel Garcia to leave the J.A.S., but to no avail. It'll be interesting to see who Jericho will share the ring with at "Dynamite: Winter is Coming."

