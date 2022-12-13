Tony Khan Says AEW Got The Rights To His Favorite Song

Tony Khan is preparing for a big "Winter is Coming" edition of "AEW Dynamite." To help get fans ready for the big show, which airs live this Wednesday night, Khan ended up securing the rights to use the "NBA on NBC" theme song in a video ad for the episode. Khan hopped on his Twitter account to celebrate and promote the show.

"We got the rights to my favorite song! See you tomorrow for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT for Winter Is Coming! Thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV ! See you tomorrow night on TBS for what will be a huge night on AEW Dynamite #WinterIsComing!"

For those unaware, a meme has been spreading across social media regarding the best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship between titleholders Death Triangle and The Elite. Fans have been creating their own headlines, similar to ones you'd see on ESPN, treating the series as an actual sporting event with both teams vying for a championship. It appears Khan is well aware of the meme, hence why he secured the rights to the "NBA on NBC" theme song to promote match four in the series.

Going into "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," PAC, Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo have a 2-1 lead over Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Time will tell how things play out in match four, with PAC continuing to use heel tactics and seemingly bringing out the worst in his teammates and even his opponents.