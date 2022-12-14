AEW Dynamite Preview (12/14): MJF Vs. Ricky Starks For The AEW World Championship And Dynamite Diamond Ring

A high-stakes clash between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Ricky Starks headlines tonight's third annual "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" special in Garland, Texas. MJF, who won the AEW World Championship in controversial circumstances at Full Gear last month, will defend the gold for the first time and put his "Dynamite" Diamond Ring on the line against the "Absolute" in a Winner Takes All match. Starks' opportunity comes after he won the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament last month and emerged victorious in the fourth annual "Dynamite" Diamond Ring Battle Royale seven nights ago. Notably, this will be the first time MJF and Starks have collided one-on-one inside an AEW ring.

Tonight's broadcast will also see Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix) and The Elite (Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson) battle in match four of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship. As it stands, Death Triangle currently lead the series 2-1. Furthermore, Ruby Soho, who returned to "Dynamite" two weeks ago after suffering a broken nose on the "Buy-In" show before the All Out pay-per-view, is set to face the woman who put her on the shelf, Tay Melo.

Elsewhere, former Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho will be in action this evening against a currently unannounced opponent. Plus, there's also a surprise in store for House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) following their return to AEW programming on November 23, as they will compete as a trio for the first time since All Out against opponents yet to be revealed.