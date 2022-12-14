Nyla Rose Tried Several Times To Do Eddie Guerrero Tribute In AEW

On November 13, 2005, former WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero passed away. The late WWE Hall of Famer was only 38 years old when he died, but the legacy he left behind following stints with promotions such as World Championship Wrestling and WWE will live on forever. Nyla Rose, managed in AEW by Guerrero's widow Vickie Guerrero, has opened up about the journey to honor the much-loved wrestler after the former AEW Women's World Champion made her entrance at the Full Gear pay-per-view in one of Guerrero's trademark low riders.

"Eddie was one of my absolute favorites," Rose told Vickie on the "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show" podcast. "Being able to have that moment come to fruition; we've talked about it for a couple of years now, we've tried to make it happen a few times, and it just, for one reason or another, didn't happen, or it wasn't the right time to happen. Whatever the case, like, it actually was happening getting to be a part of the Guerrero legacy, seeing things that we've talked about come true, seeing the look on your face what that meant for you, that touched me deeply because of how much you mean to me."

Rose signed for Tony Khan's AEW in February 2019. The following year, the 2019 Women's Casino Battle Royale winner would capture the AEW Women's World Championship from Riho. It was later that year that Rose secured the services of Vickie Guerrero as her manager. At the Full Gear event mentioned above, Rose was unsuccessful in her quest to win the AEW TBS Championship from the undefeated Jade Cargill.

