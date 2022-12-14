Edge Gave WWE Star A Hug After They Improved Promo Work

This past Saturday night, Apollo Crews failed in his quest to capture the "NXT" Championship from Bron Breakker at the Deadline premium live event. Currently, Crews is performing on the "NXT" brand, but nearly two years ago, the 35-year-old debuted a new gimmick where he would embrace his African heritage and speak with a Nigerian accent. Crews was ultimately dubbed the "Nigerian Prince," and he would go on to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 37 in a Nigerian Drum Fight against Big E. Interestingly, the former WWE United States Champion had a moving encounter with WWE Hall of Famer Edge when he first transitioned into that previous persona.

"I remember after the first promo I had when I started the Nigerian character, and I think I was still talking in my normal accent, and it was like a two-three-minute promo," Crews said on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast. "It was the first time I was out there, and I come back, and he just gives me a hug, and he was just so impressed, so pleased, just genuinely happy that I went out there and just did that."

Crews further revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he would regularly work with Edge while the "Rated R Superstar" was sidelined through injury; the former WWE Champion apparently wanted to help the younger performers on the roster. The former member of Titus Worldwide would speak with Edge once a week and send him several promos. Crews expressed that Edge was so helpful during that period as he sought to better his promo work.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.