Several NOAH Shows Affected By Kai Fujimura Injury

Fans of Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH can expect some changes to the company's upcoming schedule. NOAH has announced that, due to an injury sustained by Kai Fujimura, the lineup for the company's next four shows has been altered.

Sunny Voyage 2022, which took place earlier today, instead featured Masa Kitamiya and Daiki Inaba vs. Mohammed Yone and Akitoshi Saito, and Naomichi Marufuji and Jack Morris against Yoshiki Inamura and Yasutaka Yano. NOAH: New Hope 2022, set to take place on December 18, will see Marufuji take on Alejandro in place of the previously scheduled bout, which was Marufuji vs. Fujimura. The following day, at Star Navigation 2022, a match has been added to the original card – Yano and Yoshinari Ogawa will now wrestle the tag team of Tadasuke and Hi69 at the event. The company's NOAH: N Innovation show on December 23 will now feature Ninja Mack, Alejandro, and Andy Wu against the trio of Kongo, consisting of Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke, and Hajime Ohara.

This string of shows will be building up to NOAH's major Nippon Budokan event on January 1. That show will see former NOAH star KENTA make a return to the company to tag with Marufuji, and will even include a member of the WWE roster – Shinsuke Nakamura is set to face off against the legendary Great Muta as Muta approaches his final match later that month. Following the company's New Year's Day show, NOAH will host a show a farewell event for The Great Muta on January 22 at Yokohama Arena, where the legend will team up with AEW's Sting and Darby Allin against a trio of opponents who have yet to be announced.