Rapper Believes The Elite And CM Punk Issues Are A Work

2022 has had its fair share of shocking news stories in the world of professional wrestling. For AEW, that came in the form of the backstage altercation that occurred at AEW All Out involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, among others backstage. As the year comes to an end, the situation continues to be analyzed across the industry.

During a recent episode of "Cheap Heat" with Peter Rosenberg, rapper Smoke DZA provided his thoughts on the situation as he thinks William Regal's departure strengthens claims made by Punk regarding the lack of "wrestling culture" in AEW's locker room. "Backstage, nobody wants to listen, everybody feels like they've got it all figured out. It's the separation of, 'Oh, I'm an AEW guy, and these are just ex-WWE guys, so we're not listening to you because you're in our playground' type of thing instead of everybody just listening to the guys that have 20, 30, 40 years in the business."

DZA stated that he doesn't personally know what's going on backstage in AEW, but that it's the "general consensus." Rosenberg said he hasn't heard that from talent, but he does think there's merit behind Punk's claims as it relates to talent in executive positions being problematic. DZA followed that up with a theory that the All Out altercation is part of an elaborate storyline that will lead to a big blow-off match.

"Also, a weird bone in my body tells me that this is the biggest worked-shoot that we've ever seen in wrestling history... Since the [Montreal] Screwjob, and we're all being worked," DZA said. "And this is some weird roots for somewhere six months down the line, maybe at All Out, where Kenny Omega has the AEW title somehow, and CM Punk just comes out of nowhere. And that just sets the stage for the biggest main event in AEW history."