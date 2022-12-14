Saraya Gives Her Thoughts On Possible Vince McMahon WWE Return

The wrestling world was recently thrown a curveball after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon wants to return to the company. The report noted that McMahon feels he received bad advice when urged to retire amid an investigation into hush money payments, and he feels things would've cooled down if he had kept his position. AEW star Saraya appeared on "Pro Wrestling Bits" and told Alfred Konuwa that she didn't know about the report until it was mentioned in the interview. She said that she deleted social media off her phone and only posts when her manager says it's the right time to do so. She admitted she's in her own shell in that regard.

As far as her take on the situation is concerned, Saraya wondered about Paul "Triple H" Levesque's vision for WWE in the event that McMahon does make a comeback. "I feel like WWE is doing a really great job with Hunter in charge, and I feel like everyone backstage is very happy from what people have been telling me. It's just people across the board are just happy. Not saying it won't be if Vince comes back, but I felt this breather was needed to really shake things up a bit over there and get people excited. I don't know, if he comes back is he gonna undo everything that Hunter's done? That's the question, you just don't know what's gonna happen."

Saraya joked that she doesn't have to worry about it since she isn't with the company anymore. She admitted she'd be nervous for the talent in WWE if McMahon returns because his thoughts change rapidly.

