Date Set For Jamie Hayter's First AEW Women's Title Defense

Jamie Hayter will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida on the 12/21 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

AEW confirmed the title match via a promo segment on the "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" special episode, featuring interviews from both Hayter and Shida. During the promo, Shida reminded the world that she's the longest-reigning AEW Women's World Champion in history.

"Jamie Hayter, you're a great wrestler, but you're not a history-maker," Shida said, before promising to show Hayter "the real Joshi style" in their match. Shida also vowed to reclaim the title she lost to Dr. Britt Baker at last year's Double or Nothing.

Meanwhile, Hayter stressed that she's "not fun to be in the ring with" as she "hits hard" and is always in "all go" mode. Next week's match will be Hayter's first title defense since she defeated Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at last month's Full Gear pay-per-view.

Shida and Hayter have come to blows on several occasions in recent months, with their last encounter – a tag team match pitting Shida & Toni Storm against Hayter & Baker – taking place on the October 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Toronto, Canada. Both women were also part of the four-way match to crown an Interim AEW Women's World Champion at the All Out pay-per-view, which was won by Storm.

Other matches confirmed for next week's "AEW Dynamite" include FTR vs. The Gunns in a tag team bout and Match 5 of the ongoing seven-match series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. PAC & Co. secured a 3-1 lead in the series this week, following which a No Disqualification stipulation was announced for the fifth match, a must-win situation for The Elite.