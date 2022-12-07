Jamie Hayter Once Found Herself Homeless Alongside Fellow AEW Star

AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter is currently on top of the world following her victory over Toni Storm at Full Gear. However, just a few short years ago, Hayter found herself struggling like so many other independent wrestlers. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hayter revealed that, at one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, she found herself homeless upon returning to the United Kingdom after a stint wrestling in Japan.

"There was no work in Japan," Hayter said. "I was supposed to go home; then they'd bring me back. I left, but I didn't have anywhere to live. I remember saying, 'Holy s***, I'm homeless.' I had nowhere to go and no idea what I was going to do. Fortunately, I stayed with my friends and lived on their couch."

Hayter shared that Storm, her recent opponent, found herself in the same situation, and soon joined her in staying at the house. The AEW Women's World Champion credits the presence of a home gym in the garage with keeping her sane during this period.

Few women in AEW have had a year equal to Hayter's. Since teaming up with fellow AEW star Britt Baker last year, Hayter has experienced a groundswell of fan support, despite her status as a despicable heel. Following her title victory over Storm, which saw Hayter receive help from Baker as well as the group's manager Rebel, Hayter seems poised for a rematch against Storm with the championship on the line once again. The only question is when exactly the match will take place.