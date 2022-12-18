Rapper Believes Adam Pearce Is Preparing For WWE In-Ring Action

WWE Director of Live Events Adam Pearce could be primed for an in-ring return if one rapper's hunch turns out to be correct. Pearce currently plays the role of an authority figure on WWE TV. It appears he's begun a major storyline on "WWE RAW" after he fired Bobby Lashley at the conclusion of the December 12 episode of "Raw" following Lashley accidentally striking WWE officials, and shoving Pearce who lost his cool. Pearce later retracted his decision to fire Lashley in a social media video the following day.

During an appearance on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, rapper Sean "Smoke DZA" Pompey weighed in on what WWE could have in store for Pearce.

"Are they working him to make a return? Yeah, it just looks like they're working Adam Pearce to get a little Royal Rumble spot or something, I don't know," Pompey said. "He's been way more active on the program. I mean, he was already active, but I think this was a little more physical with Adam Pearce. So, it's kind of looking like they're teasing towards something."

Pompey also gave his take on the storyline involving Pearce and Lashley on "RAW."

"It was very passive — the, 'My hands are tied,' at the beginning, and then I think he got a little more infuriated when Bobby pushed him. It was like a light push. I thought he was gonna get a Spear or something. I mean, I get it, but I'm interested to see where it's going."

In the aforementioned video, Pearce said he would be meeting with Lashley to discuss how they can move forward in a professional manner.

