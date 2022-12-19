Ricky Starks Clarifies Level Of The Rock Fandom

AEW star and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks has not been shy about addressing comparisons to The Rock that he has received in the past. In an interview with Comicbook, Starks detailed exactly how much of a fan of The Rock he truly is and revealed where he gets his inspiration for his promo work.

"The Rock wasn't my favorite wrestler," Starks said. "He was like my number three favorite wrestler and so, that's not to discredit The Rock from any type of talent he has, but I say that to say he wasn't a big inspiration. My inspiration and who I am and how I talk and all that cadence-wise comes from people in New Orleans. And so, I can see how there is a similarly there, but I am being 100% forthcoming and honest."

Despite not looking to The Rock for in-ring inspiration, he revealed in what ways he does look to him. "I do look to The Rock in terms of what a businessman he is and what he has contributed, and how he holds himself."

On the December 7 edition of "AEW Dynamite," MJF referred to Starks as The Pebble, which was a shot at Starks to say that he is not as talented as The Rock. Starks got the opportunity to win the AEW World Championship from MJF on the December 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but "The Salt of the Earth" retained his title and was confronted by Bryan Danielson after the match.

