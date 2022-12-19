MJF Responds To Fans Upset He Doesn't Wrestle More

The AEW World Champion isn't mincing words for critics who say he doesn't wrestle enough each week. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, MJF clapped back when asked about the criticism that he doesn't wrestle enough. The "Salt of the Earth" has only wrestled nine times in 2022, with one of those times being the Casino Ladder match at All Out, in which he entered last and simply strolled to the ring, climbed the ladder, and secured the win after The Firm cleared out the participants.

"Wrestling fans get upset with me for not wrestling more," MJF said. "I hear, 'MJF, you should wrestle more.' F— you; you wrestle. It hurts. I'm not a f—ing mark loser like Bryan Danielson where I'm feigning [sic] to get in the ring every week because I'm a wrestling hipster nerd. You know what I care about? Making the most amount of money I can in the shortest amount of time possible, and maintaining my mental and physical health." Rather, MJF has built a name for himself in AEW as one of the best talkers in the business, often cutting critically acclaimed promos and dipping out of harm's way when other wrestlers come after him.

"I'm not going to go out and kill my body for people who are fickle," MJF said, taking a shot at AEW's fans. "One second, you're beloved. Then you're hated. That shows you how fickle, disgusting and putrid mark wrestling fans are. One second, you think MJF is the best thing since sliced bread. The next, you want someone to get the belt off me as soon as possible. And they don't even realize it. It sickens me." MJF's "Reign of Terror" continues unabated, with the World Champion defeating Ricky Starks Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite".