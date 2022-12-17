Saraya Comments On Possible Heel Turn In AEW

Over the course of pro wrestling history, especially in the last decade, certain stars have defied the odds by making inspiring comebacks to the ring after a diagnosis that told them it wouldn't be possible. Stars like Bryan Danielson, Edge, and most recently, Saraya, were told by doctors that injuries would keep them from continuing their careers as professional wrestlers. Long hiatuses from the ring would follow, but with diligence and patience, each star made a comeback in their own time. Saraya's time would arrive at November's Full Gear pay-per-view, going one-on-one against Britt Baker. But the buildup and dynamic of the match could have had a much different complexion if Saraya had it her way.

"I remember saying [I would be the heel] to Britt, honestly, but she had a point; I mean, there aren't a whole lot of babyfaces. There are a lot of heels in the company," she told "Pro Wrestling Bits.'" "Even though Jamie is a heel, she is a babyface. Let's be real; I mean, people love her. If I faced her, I would definitely be the heel or even Willow, you know what I mean?"

Saraya admits she just naturally feels more comfortable portraying a heel character regardless of where she's signed. "Even in WWE, I felt more comfortable when I was doing more my heelish work. I felt better, and you don't take things as personal when you're a heel too. You're like, 'What? I'm the bad guy.'"