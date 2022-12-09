Saraya Comments On Praise From WWE Stars Following AEW Debut Match

On Saturday, November 19, Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) had her first match in five years after a career-threatening neck injury put her on the shelf. But instead of it being in WWE, Saraya made the move to AEW, facing their former Women's Champion Britt Baker and defeating her at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Saraya told "TMZ Sports" that she received "a ton of support" from wrestlers in both AEW and WWE.

"I feel like even WWE isn't going to stop someone from congratulating someone who did something so incredible like that," she said. "I mean, that's an inspiring thing and I just don't think they would get mad at someone like Bayley or anyone like that."

Saraya doesn't want there to be any bad blood between her and her former employer, noting that it was never anything negative toward WWE when making her decision. She was hoping for a fresh start and felt like the freedom Tony Khan was giving her in regard to her character and matches was convincing. Regardless of her decision, it appears that both companies are rooting for Saraya to continue a healthy, impactful return to wrestling.

"It felt really great to have both sides be so supportive. When I got backstage after the match, everyone was like, 'Yay!' Like, coming up and hugging me and just, it felt really incredible, and then my phone being blown up from all the WWE crew too, it was just really, really nice to see."

It appears that Saraya is going to be involved in the AEW Women's Championship picture. Recent episodes of "Rampage" and "Dynamite" teased a future confrontation with Jamie Hayter.

