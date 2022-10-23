Backstage Details On WWE's Offer To Saraya Before She Joined AEW

Saraya shocked the wrestling world last month when she appeared in AEW, the company's latest signing. Initially, there was confusion about Saraya's physical status, but reports now say the former WWE Divas Champion is physically fit to compete.

Fightful is reporting that Saraya had interest from both AEW and WWE before her signing, and WWE was also interested in bringing Saraya back as an active competitor. According to the report, WWE offered Saraya (then known as Paige) a job to once again be the on screen General Manager of WWE about a month after failing to renew her deal. There was apparently talk of Saraya returning to active competition as well under the new regime in WWE, with the report noting that Saraya had received three extensive health checks on her own to be medically cleared for competition. There wasn't much interest in her wrestling from the previous regime of John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon, but Paul "Triple H" Levesque made efforts to bring Saraya back before her eventual signing with AEW. Fightful even notes that Levesque was shocked Saraya wasn't retained byWWE in the first place.

Saraya's career in WWE was left in limbo after a neck injury forced her into a temporary retirement. After a divisive run as the General Manager for "WWE SmackDown," Saraya languished in a semi-purgatory after WWE did away with on-screen authority figures for a time. Saraya finally left WWE this summer, and debuted in All Elite Wrestling just a matter of months later. While Saraya has yet to make her in-ring debut for AEW, she has taken part in on-screen brawls during her short time there.