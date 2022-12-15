Mick Foley Comments On Jungle Boy Jumping Off The Cage At AEW Full Gear

There are few wrestling moments as influential as Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka's leap off the cage in Madison Square Garden. That night in Madison Square Garden, a young Mick Foley was in attendance, and Snuka's daring plunge onto Don Muraco set Foley on a path of brutal spectacles and death-defying dives. Foley recreated the moment at SummerSlam '97, taking a similar dive onto Triple H in a steel cage match. The latest professional wrestler to pay homage to Superfly was AEW's Jungle Boy, who leaped off the cage at AEW Full Gear in November and crushed his former-tag-partner-turned-bitter-rival Luchasaurus.

According to Foley on the latest "Foley Is Pod," Jungle Boy approached Foley recently at a convention. "[Jungle Boy] did talk to me at a Comic-Con about how it was possibly on the table," Foley said, hesitant to reveal too much as he wasn't sure if Jungle Boy had done the homage yet. "Did he take flight? Did he make a hand signal or take some time to relish the moment?" Foley's co-host Conrad Thompson responded in the affirmative to Foley's questions.

"Good for him," Foley said jubilantly.

Foley and Snuka weren't the only wrestlers that Jungle Boy paid homage to during his match with Luchasaurus. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion also dressed in attire that was reminiscent of the tights Shawn Michaels wore in the very first Hell in a Cell match, noting that the match was his opponent's favorite match, and feeling that he'd have a psychological edge over his opponent by invoking the notable bout.