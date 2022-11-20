Jungle Boy Paid Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer At AEW Full Gear

"Jungle Boy," "Jungle" Jack Perry, no matter what name he goes by, Jack Perry got a big win on Saturday, defeating current rival and one-time friend Luchasaurus in a brutal, bloody steel cage match at AEW Full Gear.

During the post-PPV media scrum, Jungle Boy was asked about his unusual choice of attire for the match, notably similar to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels's gear from the very first Hell In A Cell match at WWE Badd Blood 1997. Jungle Boy confirmed the homage, saying "there was a little bit of a psychological game."

According to the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, his opponent holds a fondness for the famous match between Michaels and The Undertaker, also notable for being the debut of Kane. "Luchasaurus has told me a number of times that's his favorite match from when he was a kid," Jungle Boy continued, "so I figured what a good way to stick it to him and wear the tights and kick his ass."

Kick his ass he did, as Jungle Boy lept from the top of the cage, crushing Luchasaurus with a huge diving elbow drop and then locking in an STF for the victory. Jungle Boy has been feuding with his former Jurassic Express teammate since July when former mentor Christian Cage warped Luchasaurus's mind and turned him against Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy still has unfinished business with Christian Cage, who is still recovering from an injury, which scuttled a planned match at All Out between the two men.