Impact Star Calls Current Era Of Wrestling 'The Tony Khan Era'

Impact Wrestling's Brian Myers believes there's been a power shift in the current era of wrestling. For the longest time WWE was the only major company in the wrestling industry. When young, up-and-coming wrestlers wanted to be a star, WWE was the place to go. But the rise of AEW changed the landscape. They provided another platform where people can make a name for themselves. On "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Myers says that this is a special time to be a wrestler.

"There's the 80s Rock 'n' Wrestling and the Attitude Era and we're living in something right now. It doesn't have a name yet ... The Tony Khan era I don't know because he's pretty much to thank for all the jobs and opportunities that weren't there before [because] it was a monopoly." With more options and opportunities, power has shifted to the hands of wrestlers. More and more people are choosing the independent route and taking control of their careers. Myers and good friend Matt Cardona (Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder in WWE) are prime examples of wrestlers who achieved great success on their own. Their current stints in Impact Wrestling have been met with positive reactions — and they're doing it on their own terms.

"I think through the podcast, Matt Cardona and I, we've really found kind of a cheat code to the business because we really work for ourselves now and we don't have to be employed by anyone to get by," Myers said. "We don't have to beg for things. It makes a really big difference when you're in that position of power."