WWE Stars Weigh In On Which Classic Wrestling Game Was Better

The "Monday Night Wars" ultimately bled over into the video game realm, specifically when it comes to the classic Nintendo 64 console. Two games that were released for the system back during the "Raw" and "Nitro" era were "WCW/NWO Revenge" and "WWF No Mercy." The former was released in the fall of 1998 while the latter was released in the fall of 2000, but both were made by the same developer and publisher after both AKI and THQ pulled a Sean Waltman and jumped ship to WWE. This all the more helped to further the debate as to which game was better between the two, and the modern stars of WWE just happened to give their thoughts in a new video WWE posted on YouTube.

Former IGN staffer Greg Miller presented the age-old question to viewers as we see AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, Karrion Kross, Damian Priest, Mia Yim, Beth Phoenix, Tyler Breeze and more weigh in on what game reigned supreme for them during the N64 era. The majority of the talent that gave their answers stayed loyal to the letters and said that "No Mercy" was their favorite of the two.

As a matter of fact, the only person to pick "Revenge" in the clip was "The Bump's" Matt Camp and oddly enough, Styles' and Rhodes' choices were never revealed. It's possible Rhodes may have been a "Revenge" fan, as his legendary dad Dusty was a non-playable character in the game, with "The American Dream" accompanying NWO ally Scott Hall to the ring. Either way, it makes sense that "No Mercy" would win out, as it contained all the gameplay features found in "Revenge," plus many more.