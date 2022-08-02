More information appears to have leaked when it comes to AEW’s first video game, “AEW: Fight Forever.” A pre-order page on the Amazon UK website (which has now been removed) briefly provided some interesting details about what fans can expect from the game. A big focus appears to be the online co-op mode. The game description is below (credit to Fightful):

Developed by YUKE’s Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent. AEW: Fight Forever brings the best of the best from that talent roster together in one game! Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level in Fight Forever with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and more match types than you can count, including some good ol’ fashioned, unsanctioned fun, all await!

The page also featured some match types that have become AEW signature bouts that include the following:

Single, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death and online co-op multi-player matches!

None of these details have been confirmed by AEW itself. The developer of the game, YUKE’s Co, Ltd., has had their hands in classic wrestling game titles such as “WWE SmackDown! Here Comes The Pain,” “WWE SmackDown! Shut Your Mouth,” “WWE 2K14,” and several others. Also in on the project is Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita, the creative director of beloved older titles like “WCW/NWO Revenge” and “WWF No Mercy.” Kenny Omega, who has been very hands-on in the development of the game, said he wanted a classic feel to “Fight Forever” in a 2020 interview with ComicBook.com.

“I want to recapture the sort of fun factor that we used to have back in the day, whether it be WWF WrestleFest, WWF No Mercy, WWF WrestleMania 2000, Virtual Pro Wrestling 1 and 2,” he said. “I want a very simplified system that allows for pick up and playability. However, I want the moves and the structure of the game to be so crisp and the potential for it to be deep, to the point where you can have a match that actually resembles something of a pro wrestling match where the moves look the way they should, the characters move the way they should.”

The tentative release date for Fight Forever was rumored to be sometime in September, but there’s currently no official word as to when the game will actually be released — the grapevine has been relatively quiet on the subject of late, with the exception of Omega confirming that Cody Rhodes will be in the game.

