Roman Reigns Sends Message To WWE Fans Ahead Of SmackDown

WWE's shows feel more important every time "The Tribal Chief" rolls around, and it appears the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois will be no different.

For the first time since The Bloodline's victory in the WarGames bout at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday, and atop his agenda is the possible coronation of Sami Zayn as a full-time member of WWE's top faction.

The latest promo released by WWE for Friday's show asks the question "Does Roman Reigns have plans for The Honorary Uce?" along with a clip from last week's show, where Jey Uso urged Zayn to trim his beard and hair ahead of Reigns' return.

"Just saying man – after WarGames, with how you've been leveling up every week, I think next week in Chicago is going to be a real big night for you. Yeet? Trim it up," Jey told Zayn last week.

The segment ended with Zayn reluctantly agreeing to tidy up for his big coronation, which seemed to tease renewed dissension between Jey and Zayn. It's worth noting that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa weren't in the room during Jey's apparent orders to Zayn.

Meanwhile, Reigns himself sent out a tweet Thursday, preparing fans in Chicago to bask in his greatness.

"Chicago!!!! Get ready to acknowledge your Tribal Chief and the greatness of The #Bloodline," Reigns tweeted. "The undeniable best in the world and it's not even close. @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn."

If the rumors are to be believed, Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. It's possible Owens interrupts Reigns' segment Friday to set up the title bout. Several fans on social media believe Reigns and his professed right-hand man, Jey Uso, could betray Zayn, leading to Owens rescuing his old friend.