Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent

For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Kevin Owens will receive another shot at Reigns' title at WWE's Royal Rumble event in January. As previously mentioned, this won't be Owens' first rodeo with "The Tribal Chief." Back at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2020 and Royal Rumble 2021, Owens received the opportunity to win the Universal Championship, once in a TLC match and the other in a Last Man Standing match. While WWE's resident "Prize Fighter" went down swinging, he was unable to capture the championship on either occasion. The pair also clashed at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, as they were on different teams for the men's cage match as part of the main event.

WrestlingNews.co also revealed that Sheamus was originally penciled in to take on Reigns at the Royal Rumble. However, seeing as the current reported plan is to have Owens and Sami Zayn take on The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, WWE is going ahead with Owens vs Reigns. WrestlingNews.Co also said that they heard rumors of Zayn vs Reigns at the Royal Rumble, but that match is now scheduled to take place at Elimination Chamber in February.