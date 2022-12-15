Major Update On Jonathan Gresham's Future In Pro Wrestling

Jonathan Gresham made his IMPACT Wrestling return during the December 15 edition of "IMPACT on AXS TV." During the episode, Gresham came down to the ring to save Delirious from Eddie Edwards.

Gresham was also interviewed by Gia Miller, where he revealed that he has unfinished business with Edwards and that he had officially signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

"I came back to IMPACT Wrestling because I feel like I have unfinished business with Eddie Edwards," Gresham said. "Now I know Eddie is trying to move on from this Honor No More stuff and I would too, to be honest. I get it, but the last time I was here I had a match scheduled with Eddie. A match that never happened and like Eddie, I'm trying to move on too. To be honest with you it's very difficult for me to do that when I now have to put this to bed with me. So, at some point, Eddie is going to have to deal with me. I can say that with confidence because I just signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling today. So I'm not going anywhere."

After their altercation, IMPACT announced via Twitter that Gresham will face Edwards at Hard To Kill on January 13.

Gresham was with IMPACT in 2016 and he returned for a few more matches earlier this year. This past January, Gresham defended the Ring of Honor World Championship against Chris Sabin and Steve Maclin. Gresham lost the ROH Title at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in July, which led to him leaving Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling over the creative direction of his on-screen character.