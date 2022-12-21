Dakota Kai Explains How She Was Introduced To Pro Wrestling

Like many kids growing up in the '90s, Dakota Kai points to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the onewho pulled her into the world of professional wrestling. Only for Kai, her fandom ultimately became her career.

In a new interview with WWE Deutschland, the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion opened up about her life and career, including how she got into pro wrestling. Kai told WWE's German commentator Sebastian Hackl that it was her younger brother who first sat her down to watch the brand's weekly wrestling shows while growing up in New Zealand.

"He used to watch it way back in the day," Kai said. "I didn't really give it the time of the day because I was ignorant, I guess. But one day he told me to sit down and watch it and we were right in the middle of a Rock and Austin feud, a promo was happening in the ring, and that was my first introduction into pro wrestling."

Kai said The Rock is her favorite and explained why. "He's charismatic, athletic, but he's also Samoan, which I'm Samoan too, so there's a connection there."

Once she was hooked on the entertainment side, Kai said she began appreciating the nuances in the ring. "From there, I really appreciated the athleticism, the stunt work, and the different storylines that were happening," she said. "That was my introduction into pro wrestling and then I started doing it."

Kai has gone on to become a fixture in WWE's tag team division, winning both the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, winning both titles twice. She currently holds the WWE women's tag titles alongside Iyo Sky.

