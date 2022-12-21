WWE Star Wants To Be On The Masked Singer

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman may have performed on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania many times, but he's looking for a different kind of stage now. "The Monster of All Monsters" wants to be the monster among "The Masked Singer."

In a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," the WWE Superstar revealed an interesting fact about himself. "A little-known secret. I'm not that bad of a singer," he said. With his self-promoted musical talent, Strowman said he's been lobbying to get on FOX's "The Masked Singer" for a few years since the show began in 2019. "It's definitely something that I've talked about, and now being back on Fox [for] Friday night 'SmackDown', I mean, let's go. It's hand in hand."

Though his hopes to appear on the hit FOX show have yet to blossom, Strowman is proactive in fulfilling a similar goal with the help of his friend, and former Cirque du Soleil performer, Jared Barnett.

"We are going to sit down with a couple of other guys and record a few songs, some that I've wanted to do," Strowman explained. "I've talked about doing [that] for a long time, and I'm sick of manifesting these dreams in my head and sometimes pushing them off the side. It's starting to check these bucket list things off. I'm not getting any younger. So you know what? Let's take a shot in the dark. You never know."

Strowman recently showed off his singing abilities at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. There, he tuned up John Denver's popular hit "Take Me Home, Country Roads" for the audience and fellow WWE stars in the ring.

