Braun Strowman Sings John Denver Classic At WWE Live Event

Last night in Charleston, West Virginia, Jamie Noble gave his hometown a treat by seemingly writing the last chapter of his in-ring career. Moments after, Braun Strowman kept the party going by singing John Denver's signature hit "Take Me Home, Country Roads" to the audience. Ultimately, it was the fans who would serenade the superstars in the ring, which included the likes of Noble, Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Liv Morgan, and Madcap Moss, among others.

Sunday night, Strowman was part of the eight-man tag team contest that made up Noble's last match, as he teamed alongside Noble, Butch, and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes to defeat The Bloodline's Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos — with Noble ultimately scoring the pinfall victory over Zayn to close things out. Typically at these live, non-televised events, superstars show a little bit more of themselves to the audience. There is a level of interaction between performers and the crowd that you simply do not see on "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," or even the premium live events — post-show dark matches aside.

Strowman certainly flipped that switch on Sunday, and busting out Denver's classic is a surefire way to keep the audience entertained. The moment ended with Holland and Moss hoisting Noble up on their shoulders, with a little help from Nakamura, as the crowd continued to pile on the love for the former Cruiserweight Champion. This was Noble's first match since 2015, which came during his days as part of Seth Rollins' bodyguard team J&J Security, alongside Joey Mercury.