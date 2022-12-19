Braun Strowman Reveals Who He'd Wrestle If He Could Wrestle Anyone

Braun Strowman has revealed the one WWE Hall of Famer he'd wrestle in a perfect world. Strowman is a current member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after making his return to the company on the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw." Strowman had been released by WWE back in June 2021, but was brought back after Vince McMahon retired as the company's Chairman and CEO.

Strowman, during his appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," revealed which wrestling legend he would share the ring with if he could.

"At the end of the day — I've said this a few times — a lot of it comes out of the question of who could I wrestle if I could wrestle anyone of all time, and it's the same answer every time," Strowman said. "It's Andre the Giant. Andre the Giant is sports entertainment. He is the reason why this industry is what it is, and it's world-renowned, it's a global entity. When you talk WWE, you cannot mention this company without saying Andre the Giant."

Strowman admitted that he feels the big men of wrestling are falling by the wayside. "From him to Big Show to Kane to Undertaker to Mark Henry to all these other giant men that have come and gone in this business, I'm one of the very last few of a dying breed of these dinosaurs, I like to call it."

"The Monster of All Monsters" said there's a stereotype when it comes to bigger guys in the wrestling business. He said that some people believe the taller and heavier stars have had everything handed to them, and he urges the critics to not judge a book by its cover.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

