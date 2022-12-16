TBS Were Reportedly Against Recent Chris Jericho PPV Appearance

Since the beginning of AEW, Chris Jericho has arguably been the company's top act, and apparently, TBS also is well aware of that value. According to a new report in this week's "Wrestling Observer," Tony Khan had always planned that Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli would close out ROH Final Battle on December 10, but the AEW owner did receive a little pushback.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that SVP Sam Linksy and the TBS brass were initially against Jericho being on a non-AEW pay-per-view. There was one point when Jericho was slated to lose in his four-way match at Full Gear to Castagnoli, but they ultimately changed it when everyone got on the same page. The stakes were high for Castagnoli at Final Battle because not only was the ROH World Championship on the line, but so was his future in the Blackpool Combat Club. If Castagnoli would have lost his Final Battle fight, he would have had to join the ranks of The Jericho Appreciation Society. Castagnoli ended up getting the surprise submission victory against "The Ocho" via his Giant Swing move.

Jericho began his ROH World Championship reign by defeating Castagnoli, and defended it against several legacy names under the ROH banner including Dalton Castle, Bandido, and Colt Cabana. Now, Jericho seems to have lost his winning mojo, suffering an upset defeat against Action Andretti at "Winter Is Coming" this past Wednesday. This ultimately earned the 24-year-old a contract with the company. Including his time atop ROH, Jericho arguably just had one of the best years of his career at the age of 52.