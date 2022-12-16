Former WWE Star Tajiri Supposedly Embarking On New Project

It appears Tajiri is ready to write the next chapter of his storied professional wrestling career.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Friday, pro wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer notes that the Japanese wrestler may soon be turning his focus on the small Kyushu Pro Wrestling promotion. Tajiri is looking into starting a training school there and has purchased property in hopes of starting up a dojo, according to Meltzer. The promotion is reportedly interested in Tajiri doing live stream commentary for its shows, as well, according to the report.

Tajiri announced his departure from All Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this month in a statement. "Upon the expiration of my contract this year, I, Tajiri, will be leaving All Japan Pro Wrestling, which I have been a part of for many years," the Japanese star said, according to an English translation of his statement. "I have decided to leave All Japan Pro Wrestling and embark on a new journey. All of life is a process until death. And life is still going to continue. And the world of pro wrestling goes around and around. I am sure we will meet again someday, somewhere. So, everyone, please stay with me for the next two matches of the year. Thank you very much."

Tajiri last wrestled in the U.S. in January 2021 when he lost the MLW World Middleweight Championship in a four-way match with winner Myron Reed, Bandido, and Matt Cross. The Japanese wrestler spent more than a decade wrestling in North America, including a memorable run in ECW in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as well as a decorated WWE run in the mid-2000s which saw him hold tag team titles with both Eddie Guerrero and William Regal.