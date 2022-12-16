Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect Of AEW Best Of Seven Series

Death Triangle secured another victory to go 3-1 up in their best-of-seven series against The Elite on "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" this week, and yet again the hammer played into the finish. Because of that, Kenny Omega announced the next match would be a No Disqualification bout, which is a must-win situation for his team.

AEW then went on to announce that if the series continues, the final two matches would also have stipulations, and that is something that created excitement, but potentially made things a little formulaic. During his latest "Reffin Rant," former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said, "I understand promoting upcoming stipulation matches to get people invested, but you can go too far and give away too much, too soon.

"People are looking forward to the series, and hopefully it goes seven matches as people are saying," he said. "I get you're trying to get people invested, but at the same time you're almost giving away that it has to go seven now."

Should The Elite win next week, then the following match is going to be a Falls Count Anywhere encounter, with a potential deciding seventh match set to be a Ladder Match. However, Korderas believes that Tony Khan has booked himself into a "no-win situation" by announcing those details.

"You want to see that ladder match, and if you try to pull a swerve and not go seven and end the series before that, then people feel ripped off because they want to see that ladder match," he said.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reffin Rant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.