Dax Harwood Compares FTR Vs Briscoes To WWE NXT Match

FTR completed a hard-fought trilogy against The Briscoes this past Saturday at ROH Final Battle. The Briscoes finally picked up a victory and the ROH World Tag Team Championships in a violent and bloody Double Dog Collar match. Harwood tapped out to Jay Briscoe while Cash Wheeler, Harwood's partner, attempted to break up the submission, to no avail. The winning submission saw Jay pulling back on the chain while it was placed in Harwood's mouth. This finish was similar to that of an classic match that FTR have competed in during their time in "NXT."

On Twitter, Harwood posted a collage of two photos, with the top phot being their match against The Briscoes at Final Battle and the bottom one being that of their match against DIY from "NXT" Takeover: Toronto in 2016. At Takeover Toronto, the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated FTR, then known as The Revival, in a Two out of Three Falls match with the Toronto crowd heavily behind DIY. This match is remembered today as one of the premier matches of the Black & Gold era of "NXT," as the final sequence in the match saw Gargano and Ciampa lock in their signature submissions on both members of FTR, leading to both Harwood and Wheeler tapping out.

Both matches saw FTR attempt to help each other out, however, neither time ended with the "Top Guys" victorious. In both the Briscoes versus FTR and DIY versus The Revival feud, FTR found themselves winning the first couple of matches throughout the rivalry, and then wind up putting over the talent during their last pay-per-view encounter. While FTR and The Briscoes may meet again at a future ROH PPV, their three 2022 matches will stand on their own.