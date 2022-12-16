Logan Paul And Bad Bunny Reportedly Film WWE Commercial

Two celebrities who have been in the WWE ring were back in front of the cameras to shoot a commercial for the promotion. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Bad Bunny and Logan Paul were both on scene to appear in the spot for WWE and 2K's latest game. The commercial is expected to reach the public by late January, with WON observing it would be "targeted for the Rumble and the game release is scheduled for March, with the idea of releasing it when interest in WWE is at its annual high point."

Paul's presence in the commercial appears to offer further confirmation that the YouTuber and social media influencer will have a more prominent role in WWE's plans for next year. Last month, he announced his very own Logan Paul WWE action figure that will go on sale in 2023, and he recently acknowledged that he has lobbied Paul "Triple H" Levesque to set up a match between himself and John Cena for WrestleMania 39, adding such a duel "would break the Internet."

Bad Bunny's presence in the commercial could foretell his return to the WWE ring. The music superstar was mostly absent from WWE events in 2022 except for a surprise appearance at last January's Royal Rumble and two concerts held in April in Miami to coincide with WrestleMania 38. However, Bad Bunny does not have any concert engagements announced for 2023, which could enable him to devote more time to his passion for wrestling.