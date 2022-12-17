WWE Pays Homage To The Late Brodie Lee On SmackDown

The late Brodie Lee would have turned 43 on Friday, December 16, and WWE fittingly paid homage to the former Intercontinental Champion on the 12/12 "WWE SmackDown."

Prior to Damage CTRL's title defense against Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox in the opening contest, Michael Cole referenced Lee's popular catchphrase by uttering the following words: "It's Friday, and you know what that means! A championship night!

Later in the show, Bray Wyatt exclaimed "Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!" during his in-ring confrontation with LA Knight, which was seemingly an ode to Lee. During his years with the Wyatt Family, the former Luke Harper would routinely yell "Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!" during his matches, to the point where the catchphrase inspired a line of merchandise. Wyatt had similarly paid homage to his late friend at WrestleMania 37, where The Fiend yelled Lee's catchphrase ahead of his match against Randy Orton.

On Friday, injured WWE superstar Big E also remembered Lee with a heartfelt post on social media. Dolph Ziggler and WWE's Twitter accounts did the same.

Remembering Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, today on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/yEW6z9dyBj — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2022

Yeah Yeah Yeah! Happy Birthday to the late Jon Huber aka #LukeHarper. pic.twitter.com/p1H2MRBLKc — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 16, 2022

Earlier this month, Seth Rollins paid tribute to Lee at a WWE live event in Rochester, New York – the hometown of the late wrestler. Besides dedicating the show to Lee's memory, Rollins declared that every future WWE event in Rochester "means we're here for him."

Since Lee's tragic passing in December 26, 2020, every AEW live broadcast has also begun with an ode to Lee's catchphrase. On Friday, several AEW talents also remembered the late wrestler on social media, with Amanda Huber and several Dark Order members leading the tributes.